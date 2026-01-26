New supernatural horror Undertone is being called "one of the scariest movies ever" and drawing comparisons to Paranormal Activity – and, luckily, the director is moving onto that franchise next

New supernatural horror movie Undertone has debuted to rave first reactions at Sundance Film Festival.

The movie follows the skeptical host of a paranormal podcast (played by Nina Kiri) who moves back home to care for her dying mother. While there, she starts receiving recordings from a married couple, which make her increasingly fearful and paranoid.

"UNDERTONE got me good. Crazy scary with incredible sound design," wrote critic Cody Dericks. "A really impressive directorial showcase, staying effectively locked-in on its singular location and (very) minimal ensemble. The finale is a terrifying roller coaster. Podcasters, beware, this is coming for us."

"And if I said UNDERTONE was the first movie since the first PARANORMAL ACTIVITY to give me full body chills? What then?" tweeted SlashFilm's Bill Bria.

"undertone is PARANORMAL ACTIVITY for the podcast generation," said Slasher Reviews. "Orchestrated from a place of pure evil that build to a final act that will leave audiences feeling haunted themselves in a masterclass of audio/visual horror. I couldn’t look away no matter how badly I wanted [to]."

"UNDERTONE might be one of the scariest movies I have EVER seen," echoed critic James Preston Poole. "Isolating, dense lore, and a heavy emphasis on sound collide for an experience that curses the audience with pure terror. Sick to my stomach (complimentary). I’m shaking. A24 you have an all-timer on your hands."

The Paranormal Activity comparisons are well-earned, too – director Ian Tuason is also helming Paranormal Activity 8, which is set to be released in May 2027. It'll be the first installment in the franchise in six years, with horror titan James Wan joining the team behind the scenes.

Undertone will arrive in theaters on March 13. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best upcoming horror movies on the way in 2026.