New supernatural horror Undertone is being called "one of the scariest movies ever" and drawing comparisons to Paranormal Activity – and, luckily, the director is moving onto that franchise next

Undertone is getting rave first reactions after its Sundance premiere

Nina Kiri as Evy in Undertone
(Image credit: A24)

New supernatural horror movie Undertone has debuted to rave first reactions at Sundance Film Festival.

The movie follows the skeptical host of a paranormal podcast (played by Nina Kiri) who moves back home to care for her dying mother. While there, she starts receiving recordings from a married couple, which make her increasingly fearful and paranoid.

"undertone is PARANORMAL ACTIVITY for the podcast generation," said Slasher Reviews. "Orchestrated from a place of pure evil that build to a final act that will leave audiences feeling haunted themselves in a masterclass of audio/visual horror. I couldn’t look away no matter how badly I wanted [to]."

The Paranormal Activity comparisons are well-earned, too – director Ian Tuason is also helming Paranormal Activity 8, which is set to be released in May 2027. It'll be the first installment in the franchise in six years, with horror titan James Wan joining the team behind the scenes.

