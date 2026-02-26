Terrifier 4 update from Damien Leone cuts through the rumors, says the script is his most "challenging" yet

Terrifier 4 is a highly anticipated upcoming horror movie, and director/creator Damien Leone has taken to social media to dispel speculation and make the future of Art the Clown even clearer.

"Since there's so much Terrifier 4 speculation and false information out there, I wanted to drop in and give an official update," he posted on Twitter.

"The script is very close to completion, and I'm hoping to begin pre-production this spring. This is the most precious script I've written for many reasons, but it's also the most challenging. There's a lot of material to tackle and a lot riding on this one, not just creatively but emotionally.

Hey guys, I know it’s been a while so I wanted to drop in and give an official Terrifier 4 update 🤡 🤘: pic.twitter.com/9JF5snZgLAFebruary 25, 2026

"We've built something special together over the years. The cast and crew who have been here since the beginning deserve a finale that honors their dedication, and the fans who've championed this franchise deserve something unforgettable.

"In all honesty, I'm thrilled with the way it's turning out and confident it will deliver. I will officially announce when the script is complete on my social media pages which also means we'll be moving into pre-production. If you don't see it coming from or confirmed by me, then it's not official.

"Thank you for your patience. I promise it will be worth the wait!

"Stay Terrified!!"

Earlier in the year, rumors spread that Terrifier 4 would release in October 2026. That was debunked by Art himself, David Howard Thornton (via Collider).

"I'm very excited, but I don't know a whole lot, because this time around Damien has been keeping everything very close to his vest about what's happening in the script," Thornton said last year.

"He just goes, 'Oh yeah, you're gonna love the origin story, Dave. You're gonna love how we do it,'" he added. "And he said also, 'The finale is bat-shit insane. You're gonna have a lot of fun with that.' Other than that, I don't know, but that makes me excited."

While you wait for Terrifier 4, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies of the year to fill out your watchlist.