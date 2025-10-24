Art the Clown actor gives promising update on Terrifier 4, saying although the director is keeping certain plot points hidden, the ending is "batsh** insane"

Despite being kept in the dark just like us fans, Art the Clown star David Howard Thornton has given a promising update on Terrifier 4, which is still in the early development stage, with director Damien Leone currently penning the script.

"I’m very excited, but I don’t know a whole lot, because this time around Damien has been keeping everything very close to his vest about what’s happening in the script," Thornton tells Slasher Radio. Thornton has played Art the Clown in all three official Terrifier movies, and is set to reprise the role of the serial killer entity for number 4.

"He just goes, 'Oh yeah, you're gonna love the origin story, Dave. You’re gonna love how we do it,'" said Thornton of Damien Leone. "And he said also, 'The finale is bat-shit insane. You’re gonna have a lot of fun with that.' Other than that, I don’t know, but that makes me excited."

Leone must be cooking up something terrifying indeed, as it's unusual for the director not to let his stars, Thornton, final girl Lauren Lavera, and Victoria's Samantha Scaffidi, see the script due to them being with the franchise the whole way. Thornton explained, "In the past, when he’s been writing the other scripts, he's been consulting us the whole entire time, running ideas by us. This time, he’s been pretty much silent." Nevertheless, Thornton says he has "so much faith" in the director.

From what Leone has teased previously, we know that Terrifier 4 will finally shed some light on Art's origins. However, this might also mark the end for the killer jester. Leone has said that Terrifier 4 may be the last movie in the franchise, despite telling GamesRadar+ that it may take more than one movie to finish Art’s story.

When asked whether he thinks the fourth installment will bring the franchise to an end, Thornton said, "I feel like this might be the finale of this story arc that [Leone]’s going with for right now and might give it a rest for a few years and might return later on to it. I have no idea, but I’m excited nonetheless."

Terrifier 4 does not have a release date.