Terrifier director Damien Leone already knows how the franchise will end but says it might take two more movies to finish it completely

Terrifier creator Damien Leone says that he already knows how the franchise will end and reveals that it might take more than one film to finish the Terrifier story.

"I know the ending, which is most important," says Leone in an exclusive interview with GamesRadar+. "I know certain scenes throughout, and I just started developing the intro to it. So, that's pretty much all these movies start that way. They're like puzzle pieces, and then I need to fill in the gaps."

Just weeks before Terrifier 3 is due to hit screens, reports of a final movie being in the works made the rounds . But the Terrifier writer and director admits that although he accidentally let slip the news slip, that may not be the case. "I wasn't supposed to announce it," says Leone. "Now it's a question of, can I fit everything I want to fit before I get to that finale? Can I fit it in one more movie, or is it maybe going to take me two movies before I get there? So, yeah, we'll see, it's a little too premature." Does that mean there may be a Terrifier 5 after all? We can only hope!

(Image credit: Getty Images / Lia Toby / Stringer)

However, the killer clown saga isn't the end for the filmmaker, as Leone wants to take on the true crime genre next. "There are other opportunities that have come my way as well, things that aren't necessarily hard, but there's a true crime thing that's come across my desk. Really a new direction for me to new playground." Leone goes on to say that a driving factor in his true crime interest is trying to figure out why people, especially women, are so obsessed with true crime podcasts and documentaries.

But before Leone’s true crime venture can come to fruition, the director's next film Terrifier 3 will soon grace the big screen. Starring David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown, the third movie takes place during the festive period rather than on Halloween night like in the first two movies, and sees Art-y Claus seek revenge on final girl Sienna once again. As well as Howard Thornton, the flick also welcomes back Lauren LaVera, Samantha Scaffidi, and Elliot Fullam, as well as new faces inducing Daniel Roebuck, and The Lost Boys’ Jason Patric.

