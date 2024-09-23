Terrifier 4 is officially happening so strap in for more Art the Clown

Terrifier 3 might not even be out yet, but a fourquel has already been confirmed.

The bloody slasher series follows the misadventures of Art the Clown as he hacks his way through countless victims, with some gruesomely inventive kills.

"Yes there will be a Terrifier 4," writer/director Damien Leone said during a Fantastic Fest Q&A, without elaborating further (H/T Variety).

Terrifier 3 sees the return of David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown, with Lauren LaVera back as Sienna, Elliot Fullam returning as Sienna's younger brother, Samantha Scaffidi back as Victoria, and Chris Jericho returning as Burke. Newcomers include Daniel Roebuck and Jason Patric.

The movie is set during Christmas time, though it looks like Art might be ruining the season of goodwill.

The threequel already has a creepy popcorn bucket, too, featuring Art the Clown with blood on his mouth. How that got there, we dread to think…

"They wanted to reboot it for a wider audience. That's not what I was interested in. They would say, 'It's gotta be rated R, it can't be as gory as you made it,'" Leone recently told our sister publication Total Film.

"I knew they'd never let me shoot the first 10 minutes of what I wanted to do [in Terrifier 3]," he added. "So I thought, 'Let's just stay true to what this franchise is.'"

Terrifier 3 is set to be the most brutal yet, with Leone sharing on Instagram after the movie wrapped: "If you thought Terrifier 2 was insane, we've reached a whole new level of horror madness that will most certainly blow you away! Get ready for the continuation of the mega-slasher!"