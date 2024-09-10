Terrifier 3 unveils its horrific popcorn bucket and it's just as creepy as we had hoped

Halloween has come early for all you horror fans as the goriest movie of the year has joined the popcorn bucket race. That’s right, Terrifier 3 has released a bucket, and it's just as hideous as we had hoped.

Director Damien Leone shared the new popcorn bucket on Twitter with a bloody video starring Art The Clown captioned: "We heard you calling! The official Terrifier 3 popcorn bucket is coming your way." The bucket features Art’s painted white clown face with a red Santa hat and a white wig, just like we see him in the trailer. It wouldn't be a Terrifier design without a bit of gore though, so of course there is some blood splattered on his face too. See the full video below.

We heard you calling! The official Terrifier 3 popcorn bucket is coming your way 🍿 🤡🔥 Pre orders will be available through @Cinemark @RegalMovies and @AMCTheatres. Stay tuned for links and official release date #terrifier3 #popcornbucket #terrifier #arttheclown

It looks like the bucket will only be available in US theatres Cinemark, Regal Movies, and AMC Theatres, according to the director’s caption. However, we do hope that Art's blood-splattered head makes it across the pond to the UK too.

Fans called for a Terrifier bucket earlier this year and even went as far as to make mock-ups of a potential popcorn holder and start a petition. Although the official Arty Claus design is different from the fan mock-up, which also featured Art the Clown’s severed head but in his usual monochromatic costume, fans are still overjoyed with the bucket.

The threequel is the latest movie to join the popcorn bucket trend, which started earlier this year when Dune 2 released a rather inappropriate-looking Sandworm bucket. Since then, it seems like every big release has tried to one-up the last design with Deadpool and Wolverine launching a rather obscene bucket featuring Wolverine’s wide open mouth and Alien: Romulus releasing a face-hugging bucket. Just recently, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice dropped its take on the trend: a striped Sandworm bucket straight from the original movie.

Heading to theatres this spooky season, Terrifier 3 sees Art suit up as Santa Claus and terrorize Miles County once more, but this time he’s taking Christmas. The movie welcomes back David Howard Thornton as Art, Lauren LaVera as Sienna, Samantha Scaffidi as Victoria, and Elliot Fullam as Sienna’s little brother, and welcomes new faces Daniel Roebuck, and The Lost Boys’ Jason Patric.

Terrifier 3 releases on October 11. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or keep up to date with upcoming horror movies heading your way this year.