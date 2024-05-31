Deadpool 3 popcorn bucket is finally here in all of its gross glory and fans are absolutely loving it

The battle of the most inappropriate popcorn bucket is back in full force as Deadpool 3 unveils its official one - and it's questionable-looking, to say the least.

After months of teasing the bucket , star Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter posting a video revealing the long-awaited popcorn holder in all of its gross glory, modeled after Wolverine’s head featuring a comically oversized and suggestive mouth which is presumably where you reach in for your deliciously sweet snack, ew.

In true Deadpool fashion, the video opens with The Merc with the Mouth caressing the bucket, whilst Also Sprach Zarathustra from 2001: A Space Odyssey plays in the background. And just in case you hadn't guessed who was behind the disturbing piece of plastic, there is "Designed by Deadpool" etched on the side in red font. Watch the full video below.

Years from now they will look back at 2024 as the year the War of the Popcorn Buckets began. #history #DeadpoolAndWolverine ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/4agugzGNLpMay 30, 2024

It is no surprise that fans are absolutely loving the reveal, as one replied: "I can't wait to get elbow deep in my Wolverine popcorn bucket." Another said, "Wade has officially secured the crown for best popcorn bucket ever." DiscussingFilm posted some close-up images of the bucket and it didn't take long for fans to come in hot with the memes and questionable replies. "Unspeakable things will happen to this bucket," joked one fan, "Can I get some popcorn with extra butter? Oh, and hold the popcorn," replied another.

It seems even Wolverine himself approves as star Hugh Jackman also shared the video captioned "Don’t try to butter me up".

The suggestive popcorn bucket trend kicked off earlier this year when Dune 2 released their official popcorn holder, which looked rather like a "butthole" which started a new fad whether the team meant to or not. Soon after, other movies started to jump on the bandwagon with Terrifier 3 fans petitioning for a stomach-churning version featuring a severed clown head to be released.

Officially titled Deadpool and Wolverine, Deadpool 3 welcomes back Reynolds’ Wade Wilson as he gets taken in by Loki’s Time Variance Authority and is tasked with saving the Sacred Timeline. Alongside the Deadpool star and Jackman, the movie also stars Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and more.

Deadpool hits UK cinemas on July 25, and US theaters on July 26. For more, check out our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order, and keep up with the MCU with upcoming Marvel movies and shows heading your way.