Josh Brolin has the most relatable reaction to that Dune 2 popcorn bucket

The Dune 2 popcorn bucket has everyone just as fascinated as they are horrified – and one of the stars of the movie, Josh Brolin, has had probably the most relatable reaction of all.

If you've missed the furor, the bucket, pictured below, is designed to look like a sandworm, complete with those terrifying, giant teeth. Teeth you'd have to stick your hand through for a mouthful of popcorn...

"If I see a bunch of people in the theater with one of those freaking buckets in their hand, I'm gonna be like, 'Okay, you're an idiot,'" he told ET.

He added: "I'm not gonna stick my hand in there. Like, I'm good. I'll starve. Unless I'm getting a Milk Dud out of it, forget it."

If you're worried the cast is opposed to the popcorn bucket, though, be comforted by Dave Bautista's response. "I was the exact opposite, I was like..." he said, then mimed enthusiastically grabbing handfuls of popcorn.

Whether you're pro or anti-popcorn bucket, one thing we can all probably agree on is that Dune 2 looks seriously exciting. It will see Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides ride one of those sandworms, too, which, as the actor explained to our sister publication Total Film, is a huge deal.

"Beyond being an exciting sequence in the movie, it represents a coming of age," he commented. "It's where Paul's supposed prophecy would fall flat, and it would mean his death if he can't rise to the occasion. So the stakes of that moment are huge, and the doing of it was thrilling. It was industrial fans blowing sand, and a slab of worm was built. It was an amazing experience."

Dune 2 hits theaters this March 1, 2024. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything else the year has in store.