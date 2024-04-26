Evil Dead’s Sam Raimi and 10 Cloverfield Lane writers team up to adapt popular horror web series

Spider-Man director Sam Rami has joined forces with 10 Cloverfield Lane writers Josh Campbell & Matt Stuecken to adapt the popular illustrated web series I’m the Grim Reaper into a TV show.

As reported by Deadline , Wattpad/Webtoons has hired Campbell and Stuecken to adapt the horror series, with Evil Dead Rise ’s Raimi and Umma’s Zainab Azizi on board as executive producers.

Created by Grave Weaver, I’m the Grim Reaper follows a young woman named Scarlet who one day wakes up in the ninth circle of hell, being punished for living a sinful life she cannot remember. In a desperate plea to return to Earth and get answers about her past life, she makes a deal with the devil and agrees to work as a Reaper on Earth and kill one sinner a day. Weaver has also joined the upcoming project on the development process side.

The Webtoon series, which first hit the internet in August 2019, has so far spanned over 199 episodes with the 200th premiering on April 28. The virtual comic, set in the different realms of the afterlife, is said to mix gore and horror with humor, which sounds perfectly suited to Raimi’s style, as he's best known for helming the Evil Dead franchise and horrors such as Drag Me to Hell .

The upcoming project does not yet have a release date or official plot at this point, but with so many pages of Weaver’s content to rifle through, we’re sure the team won't have trouble stirring up something truly nightmare-fueling.

But don’t worry, you won't have to wait too long until you can see another of Raimi’s works as new flick Boys Kills World , which he worked as a producer on, is out in theaters now. The bloody action thriller starring Bill Skarsgård follows a deaf boy with a vibrant imagination who trains as an assassin to avenge his family’s murder.

