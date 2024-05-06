First Doctor Who reviews are calling Ncuti Gatwa the "best Doctor" of the series

The first reviews for Doctor Who's brand new season, starring Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, are in – and they're overwhelmingly positive.

We first met the Fifteenth Doctor (if not for a quick second) in the 60th anniversary special. He made his official appearance in the Doctor Who Christmas Special, 'The Church on Ruby Road,' in which he meets his new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) – and the two encounter some singing, baby-eating goblins. The first two episodes of the new season, 'Space Babies' and 'The Devil's Chord,' are set to premiere Saturday, May 11.

"Gatwa and Gibson are brilliant, and Jinkx Monsoon crackles with malevolent energy in a fast-paced double-bill that opens up the new season. We're not so sure about those Space Babies, though," wrote GamesRadar+'s Will Salmon.

The Guardian also praised Jinx Monsoon's new villain character, writing, "Monsoon’s wicked-witch flamboyance gives it a menacing edge."

"Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson [bring] a sense of joy and whimsy to the long-running sci-fi series," praised ComicBook.com's Christian Hoffer.

"Although just two episodes in, the new Doctor Who season has already proven itself to be a bold, lively, kindhearted show; it's still cheesy and awkward at times, but that energy and excitement goes a long way," said Michael Boyle of Slash Film.

"It's Gatwa’s star turn that elevates the season. With his megawatt smile and colorful costumes, he dives into the role, delivering a refreshing dynamism that makes the season a uniquely mesmerizing watch," wrote Aramide Tinubu of Variety.

"Gatwa is an absolute delight to watch on screen, and his personality shines as bright as the best Doctor," said Mick Joest of CinemaBlend. "He certainly made me realize I've waited on a Doctor like him for a long time, and I'm glad he's finally here."

Doctor Who season 1 will premiere simultaneously on BBC iPlayer BBC One on May 11 with the first two episodes in tow and the remaining episodes airing weekly. Outside the UK, season 1 is set to hit Disney Plus on May 10. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.