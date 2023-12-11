Doctor Who’s baby-eating Goblin Christmas song just beat Mariah Carey on the UK iTunes charts

A new song from the upcoming Christmas special Doctor Who: The Church on Ruby Road has hit the UK iTunes Charts – and it's headed straight for number one.

"The Goblin Song," composed by Murray Gold and written by Russell T Davies, features in the show's upcoming Christmas special – which marks Ncuti Gatwa's debut as the Fifteenth Doctor. The music video shares exclusive clips from the special, introducing fans to both Gatwa's Doctor and Millie Gibson's companion Ruby Sunday. When Ruby and the Doctor stumble upon the Goblins, they get the band together (literally) and sing a heartwarming song about kidnapping and eating children.

The song currently sits at no. 2, right underneath "Fairytale of New York" by The Pogues. Mariah Carey's "All I Want For You Christmas Is You" is, surprisingly, sitting at no. 7. All proceeds from "The Goblin Song" will be donated to BBC Children in Need.

Per the official synopsis, The Church on Ruby Road episode sees the Fifteenth Doctor "come face-to-face with the mythical and mysterious goblins as his life collides with Ruby Sunday. Little is known about Ruby Sunday as she was abandoned on Christmas Eve as a baby. Her world is about to be turned upside when she encounters the Doctor and the two set off on their first adventure together."

Doctor Who: The Church on Ruby Road is set to hit BBC One and iPlayer on December 25.