Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies throws doubt over the future of the sci-fi show: "We don't know what's happening yet"

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has cast doubt over the future of the iconic sci-fi show.

In the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine, Davies's production diary column seemed fairly tentative about what's next for the show – though he did declare it would never end.

"We don't know what’s happening yet, and while everyone works that out, I’ll take a pause on this page … Hopefully, we'll have news soon," he wrote (via Deadline).

"This letter is a production notes diary for when the show is in production, or on air, and as Russell has stated within the piece, it is a pause," a source told the publication.

Doctor Who season 2 (AKA season 15) came to an end recently in a pretty shocking way, with Ncuti Gatwa surprise regenerating into none other than Billie Piper. Piper, of course, was previously part of the show as companion Rose Tyler.

"No, not the end, don't be mad, Doctor Who will never end!" wrote Davies elsewhere in the column. "There are pathways leading to potential futures – we've still got the mystery of that bright and blazing ending, "Oh, hello," yes indeed, hello Billie! And there's Susan, of course. I wonder if we'll ever find out who the Boss is. Or who the Boss are."

The BBC itself recently took a swipe at the show, with a recent vicious parody from radio show Dead Ringers mocking the season finale. "Laters, I'm going to regenerate into Billie Piper for clicks!" the Doctor says in the skit.

It's not clear if Piper is the actual Doctor moving forward, either, since the "introducing" text in the credits didn't bill her as the Doctor. But, a promo photo reveals what seems to be a different ending, so things might have changed late in the game.

Still, there's a spin-off called The War Between the Land and the Sea on the way, so you'll still be able to get your Who fix.

