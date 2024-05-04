Manor Lords player complains about undead animals taking up space, dev pops up to say "I fixed it already – will be added to the next patch"

Manor Lords has a quirky bug that makes dead animal corpses stay in your village and contribute to your in-menu numbers, but the game's lead developer says the bug has already been squashed and awaiting deployment.

"My ox died in a fire/lightning strike," one Manor Lords player mourns on the hit city-builder's subreddit. "The body stays there and it adds to my max number of animals," the player continues, posting a picture of the poor animal's carcass left alone in the middle of a road.

Just a few hours later, the game's solo developer Greg Styczen popped into the thread with superhuman speed to announce that he "fixed it already." The stubborn, undead animals will soon be banished when the bug fix gets "added to the next patch."

Styczen, who worked on the game mostly on his lonesome and used some outsourced development, has grand plans to add to his medieval strategy gem. Future patches will tackle storage issues and the way AI runs rampant over every territory it can grab. Elsewhere, the Manor Lords developer is also planning to buff archer damage after a last-minute change made them "ineffective."

Manor Lords had a record-breaking early access launch, selling over one million copies and beating the concurrent player peaks for other heavyweights in the genre, such as Civilization 6 and Cities: Skylines. That means Manor Lords has a very future ahead - more additions, fixes, and overhauls are a sure thing.

