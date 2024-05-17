The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

If you're in need of something new to watch this weekend, you're in luck – there are plenty of new movies and shows arriving on the small screen. This week, there's a bumper crop of TV, too, so it's a great time to crack into your next binge-watch.

The first part of Bridgerton season 3 is now streaming on Netflix, with Derry Girls' Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Featherington getting her turn in the spotlight, while Dune: Part Two star Josh Brolin returns for the second season of sci-fi Western Outer Range on Prime Video. On Apple TV Plus, The Big Cigar dramatizes the true story of Huey P. Newton's escape to Cuba, while UK audiences can catch all three seasons of comedy series Murder in Successville on Netflix.

As for movies, satirical road movie The Sweet East is now streaming on Hulu and Marvel's latest big-screen offering, Madame Web, is on Netflix for US audiences. Meanwhile, across the pond, UK Prime Video subscribers can watch Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor in sci-fi rom-com The Pod Generation.

Bridgerton season 3 part 1

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Bridgerton returns for a third season and, this time, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) are taking center stage in London's scandalous high society. Penelope has finally given up on her crush on Colin and is determined to find herself a husband – with little success. And, when Colin offers to help her out, things run the risk of getting a bit too complicated for both of them. The first four episodes of season 3 are streaming now, and the next four will be released as Part 2 on June 13.

Outer Range season 2

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Dune's Josh Brolin returns as Wyoming rancher Royal Abbott grappling with the discovery of a strange void on the edge of his land in Outer Range season 2. After his granddaughter's sudden disappearance and a shocking reveal related to the mysterious Autumn (Imogen Poots) at the end of the first season, Royal and his wife Cecelia (Lili Taylor) are struggling more than ever to keep their family together as they face threats on multiple fronts. All seven episodes are available to stream now.

The Big Cigar

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Moonlight's André Holland stars as Black Panther founder Huey P. Newton in The Big Cigar. The new Apple TV Plus series tells the (mostly) true story of Newton's escape from the US to Cuba to evade the FBI with the help of Hollywood producer Bert Schneider (Alessandri Nivolo) in an elaborate plan that included a fake movie production. The first two episodes are streaming now, with subsequent episodes dropping every Friday for the next four weeks.

The Sweet East

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Cinematographer Sean Price Williams, who previously worked with the Safdie brothers on Good Time, made his directorial last year with offbeat satirical road movie The Sweet East. When South Carolina high schooler Lillian (Talia Ryder) is separated from her classmates on a field trip to Washington DC, she finds herself on an outlandish tour of the Eastern seaboard. During her travels, her path crosses with a whole host of eccentric characters, played by an ensemble cast including Ayo Edebiri, Simon Rex, and Jacob Elordi.

Madame Web

Available: US

Watch now: Netflix

If you missed Madame Web in theaters earlier this year, US Netflix subscribers can now stream the Sony Marvel movie at home. It stars Dakota Johnson as Cassie Webb, a New York City paramedic who finds herself experiencing visions of the future involving three young women (Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O'Connor) in danger from the mysterious Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim). Directed by Jessica Jones helmer S.J. Clarkson, the movie's cast also includes Adam Scott and Emma Roberts as Ben and Mary Parker, Peter Parker's parents.

The Pod Generation

Available: UK

Watch now: Prime Video

Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor star in The Pod Generation, a sci-fi rom-com that missed out on a theatrical release in the UK last year but is now streaming on Prime Video. The pair star as Rachel and Alvi, who get a spot at the Womb Center – a new scheme that allows couples to get pregnant via a pod, AKA an artificial womb, which allows both parties to share responsibilities during the gestation period.

Murder in Successville season 1-3

Available: UK

Watch now: Netflix

Before Netflix's Murderville, there was Murder in Successville, the BBC sitcom that the former was based on. Wonka's Tom Davis stars as Detective Inspector Desmond Sleet, who's paired up with a new guest celebrity every week to solve the murder of a famous face in Successville – although these "celebrities" are played by a range of UK comics. Celeb guests include Spice Girls' Emma Bunton and Dragons' Den's Deborah Meaden. All three seasons of the show, which first aired between 2015 and 2017, are now streaming on UK Netflix.

