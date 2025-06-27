Tom Holland and Jacob Elordi are reportedly being considered for Denis Villeneuve's Amazon James Bond movie

Amazon reportedly wants a young James Bond for its upcoming movie, with Spider-Man himself Tom Holland and Saltburn's own Jacob Elordi making the top of the list.

According to Variety, Amazon is interested in casting "a British actor under the age of 30" with Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland, and Harrison Dickinson as the top choices. Denis Villeneuve is set to direct the pic, which is eyeing a 2028 release date.

Call it manifestation for Tom Holland: the actor pitched a Young Bond movie some years ago, only for it to end up becoming the live-action Uncharted movie (which isn't a bad outcome by any means given how well it did at the box office).

This is a bummer for 35-year-old Aaron Taylor-Johnson (and me, a hopeful Bond fan), who has been rumored to be the next James Bond for quite some time – with many believing that a recent brand deal with the same watch company that sponsors James Bond was confirming his casting.

Amazon now houses the intellectual property rights to the James Bond franchise, and allegedly wants to turn James Bond into a shared universe. We're not sure how much involvement OG producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli have in the casting process, as they are now co-owners of the franchise and have accepted a "reduced role" in production. Taylor-Johnson reportedly auditioned and screen-tested for the pair some time ago.

