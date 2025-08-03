Spider-Man star Tom Holland downplays speculation that he could be the next James Bond while being grilled by Gordon Ramsay

The next James Bond is around the corner, and Tom Holland is a heavily rumored name to take the mantle as 007. Following the announcement of Denis Villeneuve as director of the next Bond film, the pressure is on to find a lead actor.

While making a spicy fried chicken sandwich in a video with chef Gordon Ramsay, Holland addressed the ongoing casting rumors, keeping his cards close to his chest. When the chef cheekily asked him if he ever thought about "using the word James with future movies going forward," the actor replied: "Listen, there's speculation at the minute. We'll keep it to a minimum for now."

At Ramsay's surprised "Really?", Holland added mysteriously: "We'll get there one day."

Are conversations happening? Is an announcement coming? Or did he mean that could happen further in the future? Either way, why not shut down the rumors completely? Holland, who is currently busy filming his next MCU movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day, just added a little bit of fuel to the speculation surrounding a new James Bond actor, but so far nothing is officially confirmed.

"Every young British actor, it's the pinnacle of working in our industry," he continued in the video. "I already consider myself to be the luckiest kid alive. I could never have dreamed to have the career that I've had."

The last Bond movie was 2021's No Time to Die, which saw Daniel Craig saying goodbye as agent 007. The subject of his replacement has been a hot topic since, but it's heating up now amid recent news about a new Bond production. Following Villeneuve's announcement as the director, Amazon confirmed that Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight will pen the script.

In a recent interview, Knight teased the upcoming Bond movie, saying: "I’m hoping that being a Bond fan for so many years, that will sort of be imbued into me and I’ll be able to produce something that’s the same but different and better and stronger and bolder."

The next James Bond movie doesn't have a release date yet.