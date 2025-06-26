It's official: the next James Bond movie will be directed by Dune helmer Denis Villeneuve, who says 007 is "sacred territory" for him

Next James Bond director Denis Villeneuve is saying all the right things as he promises to "honor the tradition" of 007 and "open the path for many new missions to come."

As revealed overnight, Villeneuve – who is undoubtedly one of the 21st Century's most accomplished directors, with the likes of Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival on his resume, will take the reins in Bond 26,; though the all-important new Bond casting has yet to be decided.

In a statement, Villeneuve said, "Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy [Pascal], David [Heyman], and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust.”

Earlier this year, long-time Bond stewards Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson sold up to Amazon, with Amy Pascal and David Heyman taking over as they steer 007 into a brave new world following the acclaimed era of Daniel Craig.

Pascal and Heyman added, “Denis Villeneuve has been in love with James Bond movies since he was a little boy. It was always his dream to make this movie, and now it’s ours, too. We are lucky to be in the hands of this extraordinary filmmaker.”

Previously, there had been reports that Villeneuve was on a shortlist of directors set to pitch their ideas for Bond. They included Edgar Wright, Paul King, Edward Berger, and Jonathan Nolan. Ultimately, Villeneuve won out, though not everyone is convinced by the pick.

"Thoroughly uninteresting as a voice," one wrote. "Cool dull and simple. Makes good movies but as a creative he is so bog standard for the era. Prestige tv as film."

Another chimed in, "Another modern Bond film led by a big-name director who feels they have to ‘fix’ the franchise. Yippee…"

For more, check out our rankings of the best James Bond films, from Dr. No all the way through to No Time to Die. Then discover the latest movie release dates to pencil in to your calendar.