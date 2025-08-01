New 007 screenwriter says his James Bond movie will be "different and better and stronger and bolder", but can't say whether he knows who's been cast in the lead role

New James Bond screenwriter Steven Knight has teased what we might be able to expect from his 007 script – but he won't drop any hints about where the studio is at with casting.

Knight told BBC 5 Live Breakfast that being involved in a 007 film has always been on his bucket list. "It’s fantastic to be invited to do it," he said. "I can’t wait to get started."

The screenwriter, best known as the creator of Peaky Blinders, added, "I’m hoping that being a Bond fan for so many years, that will sort of be imbued into me and I’ll be able to produce something that’s the same but different and better and stronger and bolder."

The last Bond movie was No Time to Die, released in 2021, which saw Daniel Craig take his final bow as 007. The subject of his replacement has been a hot topic in the four years since but, when asked about casting, Knight stayed coy. "Very, very good question and one I can’t give you the answer to," he said.

Dune helmer Denis Villeneuve was revealed to be directing the upcoming movie last month. "I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come," the filmmaker said in a statement when the news broke.

The next James Bond movie doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more updates, get up to speed on the rest of this year's best upcoming movies with our guide to the biggest 2025 movie release dates.