Bond fans are convinced that Marvel star Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been cast as the next 007, and it's all because of a watch

James Bond fans are convinced that Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been cast as the new 007 - and it's all because of a brand partnership with a watch company.

Omega took to Instagram to announce their latest partnership with Taylor-Johnson, including the actor in a joint post. You can check out the photo below. Fans were quick to point out that James Bond has been wearing an Omega watch since 1995, and that this must mean that Taylor-Johnson - who has been rumored to be the next Bond for quite some time - is hinting at his takeover of the role.

It's worth noting that when the film franchise first began, Bond wore a Rolex. Specifically, he wore a Rolex from 1962's Dr. No until 1974's The Man with a Golden Gun. When The Spy Who Love Me came around, continuing the Roger Moore era and leading up to Timothy Dalton, 007 switched to a Seiko. Omega has been the official James Bond watch since 1995, with Daniel Craig being the last Bond to wear an Omega on his wrist.

It could be a reach, but given that Taylor-Johnson reportedly auditioned and screen-tested for the role back in 2022 - which were both met with positive feedback and made him the 'front-runner' for the role - it's definitely possible. A new Bond movie has not yet been announced, but we're sure some news is on the way what with the Amazon acquisition.

"If they're welcoming Aaron Taylor-Johnson into the Omega Brand Ambassador Family then he's definitely the next James Bond," one person wrote.

"The fact that Aaron Taylor-Johnson just signed with Omega and Henry Cavill is with Longines doesn’t bode well for Cavill becoming James Bond," wrote another.

"Is this confirmation he is the new Bond? Coincidence? I think not," one fan said.

"Just announce him as Bond and make some movies already," said another.

"He's definitely got the job," someone else tweeted.

