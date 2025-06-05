6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (June 6 - 8)

Looking for the best new movies and TV shows to watch this weekend? We've got you covered. After checking the latest releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu, we've found some unmissable titles that should be on your radar right now.

From a new Predator movie to Ben Affleck's long-awaited sequel, here are 6 great movies and shows among the best streaming services' newest releases that will keep you entertained during the next few days. Forget about scrolling endlessly across the streamers' massive libraries – these are the best titles to watch right now, as selected by our team of entertainment experts.

Summer is right around the corner, with exciting new upcoming movies and more new TV shows coming up. So far, this year has delivered amazing titles, from critically-acclaimed releases like Disney Plus' Andor season 2 and Netflix's Adolescence, to audience obsessions like Apple TV Plus' Severance season 2.

This weekend, Max is releasing Italian maestro Paolo Sorrentino's new movie, Apple TV Plus' is hoping to repeat Ted Lasso's success with a new show starring Owen Wilson, and Netflix has added a modern horror classic to its library. There is plenty to enjoy on streaming, you just have to take your pick.

Below, we've compiled the best new movies and TV shows on streaming. We picked one title for each major streamer, so you're aware of the best shows to binge and the best movies to discover across the streaming landscape.

New movies

Predator: Killer of Killers (Hulu)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

The sixth installment in the Predator franchise is here, and it's an animated anthology helmed by Prey director Dan Trachtenberg, who is also directing the upcoming live-action Predator: Badlands starring Elle Fanning. That means that you should watch out for Alien connections in Predator: Killer of Killers, which will also be key in the future of the beloved sci-fri franchise.

The film contains three different stories in different settings – there's a tale of samurai warriors, another one featuring Vikings, and a last one led by World War II pilots. All of these characters will come face to face with the Yautja, popularly known as Predators, as the aliens test their skills against the greatest hunters in existence.

Predator: Killer of Killers is available to stream on Hulu from June 6. For more, check out the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

The Accountant 2 (Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Less than two months after it was released in cinemas, The Accountant 2 is now available to stream. The film comes almost a decade after the first film, which was a box office success in 2016 – it grossed $155 million worldwide against a budget of only $44 million. The long-awaited sequel didn't reach those heights, but it was a welcomed return to this action-packed universe.

Ben Affleck returns as Christian Wolff, who is investigating the mysterious murder of an old friend. To help him, he reaches out to his estranged brother Brax (played by The Punisher star Jon Bernthal), and together they uncover a deadly conspiracy that turns them into targets of a ruthless network of killers.

The Accountant 2 is available to stream on Amazon Prime from June 5. For more, check out all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

Parthenope (Max)

Available: US

Watch now: Max

Responsible for Oscar-winner The Great Beauty and Jude Law's HBO series The Young Pope, Paolo Sorrentino is one of the most celebrated European filmmakers of the last couple of decades. His new movie, Parthenope, is now on streaming, and it's perfect for fans of the Italian maestro, and for those viewers looking for something unique to watch this weekend.

The film is a decades-spanning drama about the transcendently beautiful Parthenope (played by Celeste Dalla Porta), born in the sea of Naples in 1950. As she searches for happiness over the long summers of her youth, she falls in love with her home city and its many memorable characters.

Parthenope is available to stream on Max from June 6. For more, check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.

Us (Netflix)

Available: US

Watch now: Netflix

Lupita Nyong'o delivers a powerful performance in Jordan Peele's psychological horror film Us, which is now available to watch on Netflix. After the tremendous success of Get Out, the filmmakers raised the bar with a twisty and unexpected story of appropriation, privilege, buried traumas and the duality of human nature.

The film follows Adelaide Wilson as she returns to the beachfront home where she grew up, and where she lived a traumatic experience. Soon, the past comes to haunt her (and her family) in the shape weird creatures that look exactly like them. With red jumpsuits and golden scissors, the strangers wreak havoc in the area, and force Adelaide to confront the truth.

If you still have questions, take a look at our Us ending explained for all the answers we could find.

Us is available to stream on Netflix from June 1. For more, read our Us review, and check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

New TV shows

Stick (Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

This new Apple TV Plus show might not become the new Ted Lasso, but it does have all the main elements: a lovable lead actor (Owen Wilson), a middle-life crisis, sports action, and a compelling blend of comedy and drama. Directed by Little Miss Sunshine filmmaking duo Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, Stick is sweet enough to catch your attention.

The story follows Pryce Cahill (Wilson), who works at a sporting-goods store in Indiana while struggling with his marriage and the grief of losing a child. When he spots a talented young golfer named Santi (played by Peter Dager), he senses something special and decides to support him and help him become a pro.

Stick is available to stream on Apple TV Plus from June 4. For more, check out our lists for the best movies on Apple TV Plus and the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

Phineas and Ferb season 5 (Disney Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

If Phineas and Ferb was your favorite show as a kid, we have good news for you – Disney Channel just released a revival of the beloved cartoon, which sees the fan-favorite characters returning for new adventures for the first time in a decade. The original show aired between 2007 and 2015, becoming one of the most iconic Disney animated series.

Season 5 is not a continuation as much as a reboot of the story, which once again sees stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb concocting dangerous (but incredibly entertaining) schemes all summer long. Meanwhile, their older sister Candace tries to bust them, and their pet Perry the Platypus lives a double life as a secret agent. We're feeling nostalgic already.

Phineas and Ferb season 5 is available to stream on Disney Plus from June 6. For more, check out our list for the best TV shows on Disney Plus.

