Viewers are raving about Stephen Graham's hard-hitting new Netflix crime drama with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score: "Some of the best TV I've ever seen"

Every once in a while, Netflix releases a miniseries without much fanfare, and it's so good it ends up becoming a streaming hit by its own merits. It happened with Baby Reindeer last year, and now it's happening with the harrowing drama Adolescence, starring Stephen Graham and The Crown star Erin Doherty.

The four-episode series focuses on a 13-year-old boy who is accused of the murder of a classmate. His family, his therapist, and the detective in charge of the case try to find out what really happened, but the answers are far from simple.

Released on March 13, Adolescence sits at an impressive 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and it seems to be striking a chord with viewers all around the world.

"I just finished adolescence on netflix and f***ing hell. Everyone on that show needs an Emmy, how could they manage to act out a storyline like that all in one continuous shot it’s insane. Episodes 3 and 4 might be some of the best TV I’ve ever seen", wrote one user on X.

"Adolescence really leans into the normality of it all. The mum and dad are so normal, it's a normal, average high school. The kid is someone who could be in your son or daughter's class. It is so brilliantly undramatic and that's what makes it so brilliant," argued another viewer.

Many viewers are praising the main cast's performances, which includes a stunning debut for Owen Cooper, who plays the boy at the center of the criminal case. "Still thinking about fact that this was Owen Cooper's FIRST role in life and he managed to deliver one of the best performances this year," noted another user.

"Finished #Adolescence, what an incredible show. We genuinely do not talk enough about the greatness of Stephen Graham. This final scene had me bawling," said a viewer.

"Adolescence is utterly essential viewing. It’s a technical masterpiece - the one shot technique is impeccable - but beyond that, the story it tells? My god. It’s haunting and so, so timely. This is where art is invaluable. Stephen Graham is a national treasure," commented another viewer.

These are only some of the many enthusiastic reactions the show has received since it was released on Netflix a few days ago. As viewers keep tuning in for the four-part series, Adolescence might become one of the biggest streaming hits of the year so far.

Actor Stephen Graham developed the story alongside Jack Thorne, with Philip Barantini directing all the episodes, which were filmed in one continuous shot.

Adolescence is now available to stream on Netflix. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows to add to your streaming queue right now.