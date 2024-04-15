New terrifying drama with perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is climbing Netflix rankings as viewers discover its based on a shocking true story

Netflix sure does know how to make a chilling drama, but the streamer’s newest stalker thriller has completely shaken audiences, earning it perfect reviews and shooting it up the streamer’s top 10 charts.

British drama Baby Reindeer premiered on Netflix on April 11, debuting to an impressive 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes , with critics and audiences alike singing the show’s praises. The seven-part series is quickly climbing Netflix Rankings, currently sitting at number 7 worldwide and number 1 in the UK.

Based on an award-winning one-man play by comedian and the show’s star Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer follows struggling comedian by night and bartender by day Donny Dunn whose life is turned upside down when he catches the eye of the seemingly friendly but highly obsessive stalker. However, things turn dark when Donny’s newfound female fan faces the truth of his unrequited love for her, forcing him to face a deeply buried trauma and go to places no one should ever go to.

Viewers just cannot get enough of the turbulent story of how stalking can go to the most extreme levels imaginable. Soon after the show dropped, fans took to Twitter to share their love for the under-the-radar show.

"Baby Reindeer is possibly one of the most heart-wrenching, moving, thrilling, brilliant pieces of writing I’ve ever seen," said one Twitter user , while another called it the , "best TV series of the year (so far)". They added: "Best female performance of the year (so far), best male performance (in years), Baby Reindeer is a must-watch."

And the most shocking part about the whole series? It’s based on a completely true story, lived by the very man you see on screen, Richard Gadd. Fans just cannot get their head around the real-life victim starring on screen, living out one of the most horrific periods of his life.

"Richard Gadd made me want to jump into the screen, to hug him and to save him. Gut-wrenching and heartbreaking to see him re-living before our eyes the traumas inflicted upon him. Incredible courage," said one viewer , and many more agree with another adding , "Baby Reindeer isn't an easy watch by any means, but it is a vital one."

The show is written and produced by Gadd and is directed by Misfit’s Petra Fried. Cast also includes Pride’s Jessica Gunning who plays the relentless stalker Martha, as well as Nava Mau, and Tom Goodman-Hill.