The Last of Us’ Dina actor can’t wait for you to see her chemistry with Bella Ramsey in season 2

The Last of Us season 2 newcomer Isabela Merced – who is set to play Ellie’s love interest Dina in the HBO series – has revealed what she’s most looking forward to fans seeing.

"I’m so excited for people to see my chemistry with Bella," Merced told Collider. "Bella and I have so much chemistry. From the first day, it was there. There’s no work to be done. I really respect Bella."

Merced added, "I just saw Catherine Called Birdy and Bella has such range and just an honesty about their work. I’m learning so much. I’m very honored to be here."

At the time of Merced’s casting, show co-creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin said, "Dina is warm, brilliant, wild, funny, moral, dangerous and instantly lovable. You can search forever for an actor who effortlessly embodies all of those things, or you can find Isabela Merced right away. We couldn’t be prouder to have her join our family."

The Last of Us season 2 is currently filming and sees a clutch of fresh faces join the cast in its adaptation of Naughty Dog’s 2020 video game sequel The Last of Us Part 2.

Alongside Merced is Young Mazino as Jesse; Danny Ramirez as Manny; Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora; Spencer Lord as Owen, and Kaitlyn Dever as Abby. Pedro Pascal is returning to play Joel alongside Ramsey’s Ellie.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Ramsay praised their "excellent" new castmates, adding, "I’m really excited to get going with all of them".

Multiple new directors have also hopped on board in The Last of Us season 2, including Loki’s Kate Herron. A 2025 release window has been earmarked – though we’ve not had a confirmed date as of yet.

