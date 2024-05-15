Netflix’s Terminator anime series looks like Ghost in the Shell meets James Cameron’s classic movie in first look images

Netflix has shared the first look at its new anime series based in the Terminator universe, and it looks stunning.

Terminator Zero is created and executive produced by Mattson Tomlin (who’ll soon be co-writing The Batman 2) and is set in the world of James Cameron’s franchise. However, instead of following familiar faces, the series brings new characters into the world.

Set across two time periods, it flits between 1997, when the AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness, and 2022, when a war has been raging for decades between the human survivors and machines. A soldier is sent back in time to try and change the fate of humanity, where she encounters a scientist named Malcolm Lee who has designed a new AI to compete with Skynet.

"As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children," the synopsis teases. It’s directed by Masashi Kudo, who is best known for his work on Bleach, and produced by animation studio Production IG and Skydance Animation.

Take a look at the first-look images below, which draw heavily from inspiration from the original Terminator movies as well as Production IG’s past work on Ghost in the Shell and Haikyu!!

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

The show will feature eight episodes in total and will drop on Netflix on August 29, 2024. Interestingly, that’s exactly the same release date as The Rings of Power season 2, which means we’ll be spoiled for choice of new takes on our favorite franchises this summer.

