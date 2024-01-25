The Last of Us season 2 adds directors from Succession, Loki, and more

Four new directors are set to helm The Last of Us season 2 – and we're so excited.

Per Deadline, Mark Mylod, who just won an Outstanding Drama Directing Emmy win for Succession, Perry Mason director Nina Lopez-Corrado, Watchmen's Stephen Williams, and Loki season 1 showrunner Kate Herron are all set to direct at least one episode of The Last of Us season 2. Directing Emmy nominee Peter Hoar is set to return, with executive producers and showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann also helming an episode. Hoar received an Emmy nomination for directing season 1 episode 3, “Long, Long Time," which features the saddest love story possible ever told on TV (and I'm still not over it and I never will be).

The HBO drama has been in the news quite a bit lately with multiple season 2 casting announcements. So far, Isabela Merced (Dora the Explorer) is set to play Dina, with Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart) as Abby and Young Mazino (Beef) as Jesse. Season 2 is set to follow the storyline of The Last of Us Part 2 video game, which fast forwards to an 18-year-old Ellie and her life as an adult following the events of Part 1. Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal will reprise their respective roles.

There is no release date – or episode count – yet for The Last of Us season 2, though it does have a 2025 release window.

