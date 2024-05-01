Rebel Moon director’s cut seemingly gets a new title as the R-rating confirmed

The director’s cut of Rebel Moon Part One has got a new update ahead of its release on Netflix. Thanks to a listing on Film Ratings, we now know that it's officially got an R-rating, as well as a new title.

Listed under alternative titles is "Rebel Moon - Chapter One: Chalice Of Blood" on the website, as well as details about what it’s been rated for. In this case, the new cut earns its R for "brutal bloody violence and gore, sexual content, graphic nudity, and language".

The rating itself isn’t surprising as director Zack Snyder has been very clear that the longer version of the film will be much more brutal than the previous cut. He previously shared the update, confirming when he thinks it will be out on streaming.

"They're each about an hour longer than the originals, the PG-13 [versions]," he told I Minutemen. "So it'll be nice to see the six hours together. You can take a break, of course. It's a more, maybe, immersive experience. I'm interested for people to see it that way. It's very adult, it's very R-rated."

The new title is a bit more surprising but, as one fan points out, it makes perfect sense. "For me the subtitle Chalice of Blood for Rebel Moon P1 R-rated cut works on so many levels," they wrote on Twitter. "Given the novelization you’ll see first hand the Imperium’s cruelty full of blood. And they are there because they did not want peace/the chalice/Issa and they spilled blood because of it."

