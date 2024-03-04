Zack Snyder says we're getting six hours of Rebel Moon director's cuts on the same day on Netflix

Zack Snyder has teased that his director's cuts of both Rebel Moon movies could be landing on Netflix on the same day.

The director's cuts are set to be longer than the standard versions, and they're also going to be R-rated – the Netflix versions are PG-13.

"Those will come out, probably, on the same day – later," Snyder told

I Minutemen. "We don't have a date yet, but I think it's going to be in the summer."

He added: "They're each about an hour longer than the originals, the PG-13 [versions]. So it'll be nice to see the six hours together. You can take a break, of course. It's a more, maybe, immersive experience. I'm interested for people to see it that way. It's very adult, it's very R-rated."

Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver will release on Netflix this April 19. Star Ed Skrein previously told GamesRadar+ that Snyder wanted the sequel to "feel like Dunkirk," so expect big things when the follow-up arrives.

This isn't Snyder's only Netflix project; he also has Army of the Dead 2 in the works. "My idea for Army 2 is Planet of the Dead, which is a much more – [it] scales in a crazy way, so super excited about it," Snyder told us last year. "Right now, obviously I'm trying to run parallel courses with these two monsters, but [I'm] really excited that people are excited to see more from the Army universe because I love it."

While you wait for the Rebel Moon director's cuts, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies streaming now to fill out your watchlist.