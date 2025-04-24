6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (April 25 - 27)

If you're looking for the best new movies and TV shows to watch this weekend, here are some top-notch recommendations that you should add to your watchlist as soon as possible. From one of the best anime series of the year to Netflix's latest intense action flick starring Tom Hardy, this list includes the newest releases among the best streaming services that are really worth your time.

Below, we have selected six unmissable movies and shows out of the most recent releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu. In this list you will find something for every kind of viewer, and something for every mood you might be in, including action, comedy, sci-fi, horror and so much more. Most importantly, you won't have to dive into the massive libraries of your streamers of choice in order to find something to watch tonight. We've got you covered.

With the Easter holidays now behind us, April is quickly coming to an end, which means we've already had almost four months of streaming releases in 2025. In that time, we've been lucky enough to see some truly excellent television, including Netflix's Adolescence, Severance season 2 and Max's The White Lotus season 3. But don't worry, because there is even more coming our way.

With new TV shows coming up and new upcoming movies releasing both in theaters and on streaming, we want to make sure you don't miss anything important. If you are in need of some great recommendations for this weekend, here's our list for the best new movies and TV shows on streaming.

We picked one title for each major streamer, so you're aware of the best shows to binge and the best movies to discover across the streaming landscape.

New movies

Havoc (Netflix)

Tom Hardy stars in this brutal thriller directed by Gareth Evans, who is responsible for two of the best action movies of all time, The Raid and its sequel The Raid 2. If Havoc is half as intense and mind-blowing as Evans' earlier work, it is definitely worth a watch this weekend. And with the Venom star in the mix, this film could be one of this year's best for Netflix.

The story follows Walker, a bruised detective who is committed to fight the powerful and deadly criminal underworld that runs the city. When a drug deal goes wrong, the protagonist becomes a target for several factions, including a vengeful crime syndicate, a crooked politician, and his fellow cops. Why doing the right thing has such dreadful consequences?

As Walker attempts to rescue the politician's estranged son, the plot starts to unravel, revealing buried secrets and a deep web of corruption that are linked to the detective's own dark past.

Gladiator 2 (Prime Video)

In case you missed it in cinemas last year, Gladiator 2 is now available to watch on Prime Video at no extra cost. Arriving 24 years after the original movie, this sequel directed by Ridley Scott is packed with brutal fights in the Coliseum and a huge dose of nostalgia for those missing Russell Crowe's Maximus.

In the long-awaited sequel, viewers reunite with Lucius (played by Paul Mescal), who fled Rome after the events of the first Gladiator and never looked back. However, history repeats itself quite often, and a grown-up Lucius sees himself following in Maximus' path – from respected general in the battlefield to slave shipped to the outskirts of Rome to a popular gladiator seeking revenge and defying an empire from the sands of the Coliseum.

The films also stars a scene-stealer Denzel Washington, along with The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal and Fantastic Four's Joseph Quinn.

In a Violent Nature (Hulu)

We love a good old-school slasher movie, but we love it even more when filmmakers come up with exciting and shocking ways to revitalize the sub-genre. And that's exactly what In a Violent Nature does – here, the murders are shown from the perspective of the serial killer instead of the victims.

The result is something you've never seen before. Don't expect a traditional horror movie, although this is still a scary and nerve-wracking watch. The Canadian horror film, written and directed by Chris Nash, is filled with very long tracking shots, ambient nature sounds and moments of stillness, almost like a documentary. However, the stillness if sometimes broken by some of the most brutal kills you've seen in a long time on screen.

New TV shows

Andor season 2 (Disney Plus)

Andor is finally back! Season 2 of the best Star Wars show has premiered this week on Disney Plus, and you should sink your teeth into it as soon as possible. Get ready for more political action against the Empire alongside returning characters like Diego Luna's Cassian Andor, Genevieve O'Reilly's Mon Mothma, Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael, Denise Gough's Dedra Meero, and Kyle Soller's Syril Karn.

Following the events that led to Star Wars: Rogue One (check our Star Wars timeline if you are having problems remembering everything), the new season will continue to tell the story of the Rebellion through thief-turned-spy Cassian Andor. There will be a lot to unpack in these new episodes, which are set to feature a never-seen-before event in the Star Wars canon, the Ghorman Massacre.

Lazarus episode 3 (Max)

The legendary Shinichirō Watanabe, best known for directing Cowboy Bebop and Samurai Champloo, came back this year with a new anime titled Lazarus, which was released earlier this month on Adult Swim (via Max). If you haven't started watching it yet, now is the time. Episode 3 is now available to watch, as the story keeps growing and we get to know more about the characters.

This ambitious sci-fi anime follows a special task force tasked with finding a vaccine to save humanity after a miracle drug turns into a nightmare. Now, they only have 30 days to capture the scientist who created it and find a cure before the world faces mass extinction. There's action, intrigue, comedy, and some incredible music.

The Studio episode 6 (Apple TV Plus)

With episode 6 of The Studio now available on Apple TV Plus, we can already say that this is one of the best shows of the year so far. Seth Rogen's incredibly stressful comedy about the Hollywood system is not only incredibly watchable, but also a smart commentary on how big budget movies are made today. Through parties, set visits, casting auditions, marketing meetings, award shows, and more, the series opens a unique window into the industry, and we are enjoying every minute of it.

The Studio follows the newly appointed head of the embattled Continental Studios, Matt Remick (Rogen), as he struggles to keep the business alive. Helped by his team of executives, Matt battles his own insecurities as he deals with narcissistic artists who care too much and corporate overlords who don't care enough. Can Matt find the balance between the two?

