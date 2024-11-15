24 years on from the original, Gladiator 2 has finally arrived on our screens. This time around, the Ridley Scott film follows Maximus' son Lucius, who we first meet living in Numidia. Following an invasion from the Roman Empire, he's brought to Rome where he trains to become a gladiator, and follow in his father's footsteps. Betrayal and secrets hide around every corner in the capital, as Lucius must try to survive on a mission of revenge.

The epic historical saga comes to an exhilarating conclusion, which not everyone makes it out of alive. However, you'd be forgiven for having a few lingering questions at the end of the two and a half hour movie. Well, that's where we come in. We've broken down everything you need to know about the third act of Scott's latest, including a breakdown of who survives and what the future holds for the world of Gladiator.

Now, naturally we'll be getting into huge spoilers for Gladiator 2 below and given the movie isn't yet out in the US, we'd advise proceeding with caution. After all, everything that happens will echo in eternity…

Gladiator 2 ending explained

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

After the loss of his wife, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is taken to train as a gladiator under the watchful eye of Macrinus (Denzel Washington), who intends to use him as a pawn to power. After Lucius proves himself in a number of battles, his estranged mother Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) makes the heartbreaking discovery that he is actually her son, who she sent away many years ago for his safety. She confronts him with the news, but Lucius cannot forgive her for what she did.

Meanwhile, Lucilla decides that she will risk everything instead to save her son. She had made a plan with her husband, Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal), to bring down emperors Caracalla (Joseph Quinn) and Geta (Fred Hechinger) using the might of his army. However, they decide to put it on hold to save Lucius. Unfortunately, one of their maids overhears them and shares their betrayal. On the night that they try to free Lucius, both of them are arrested.

It's decided that Lucius and Acacius will meet in the Colosseum, which is something Lucius has been hoping for ever since Acacius invaded his home. However, the moment they meet, it doesn't go as planned. Acacius appeals to Lucius that he loves his mother and was trying to save him. Lucius decides to spare him, but the emperors have other plans. After calling upon "the gods", Caracella points his thumb down and orders his execution.

This is a turning point for Lucius who begins to see more and more the manipulation of Macrinus. It's also a turning point for the emperors as the citizens of Rome learn that "this is how Rome treats its heroes". Riots begin in the streets, calling for the leaders' heads. Macrinus uses this as his opportunity to rise the ranks. He manipulates Geta who is not in his right mind, telling him that he must kill his twin in order to save his monkey. Surprisingly, this works as Geta kills Caracella and Macrinus cuts off his head.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Now with Geta in charge, he promotes his monkey and Macrinus as his advisors. Macrinus' first order of business: kill Lucilla publically in the Colosseum. He also advises that it is her son Lucius who should be the one to do it. Thankfully, Lucius learns of the plan ahead of time and uses his connections to help him out.

He tells Ravi who he really is and instructs him to go to the front lines where Acacius' army have been waiting and tell them to march for him. He also takes his keys, and heads to the basement where Maximus' tomb is. There, he takes his breastplate to wear and honor his father, as well as unlocking all of the other gladiators' cells. When the time comes for them to be called up, he kills the guard and takes his men up to the Colosseum to save his mother.

Sadly, although they get the upper hand, he's not able to save her from Macrinus' arrow as she's shot through the heart. In the aftermath of the carnage, Lucius goes to the front line outside Rome where he will lead the army inside, only to be met by Macrinus and his army. The two fight in the stream outside of Rome, where Lucius gets the upper hand, killing him and then advising his men – and the opposing army – not to give up on the dream of Rome.

After winning them to his side, they ride into Rome, taking it for themselves. The final few minutes see Lucius return to the Colosseum where he touches the sand, just as his father did all those years ago, and asks him to "speak" to him. The Gladiator theme then plays as we see Maximus' hand touching the fields of wheat in the dreamlike afterlife.

Why did Lucilla send Lucius away?

(Image credit: Paramount)

In a flashback, we see the moments after the first Gladiator ends, when Maximus tells Lucilla that Lucius is safe just before he dies. However, Lucilla isn't so sure and thinks there is now a huge target on her son's back. In order to keep him from harm, she sends him away on a horse out of the city to grow up where he will not have people trying to kill him at every moment. However, he's not even safe there, which is how he ends up wandering alone near Numidia, and is taken in by its citizens.

Who dies in Gladiator 2?

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Gladiator 2 has a very high body count with barely any of the main characters making it through until the end. The first death comes very early on in the movie when Lucius' wife Arishat is murdered during the invasion of Numidia. Then another of those close to him dies when Jugurtha lets himself be killed by the baboons rather than go to Rome.

Marcus Acacius is killed next after his betrayal is revealed. He's brought into the Colosseum to face Lucius, who spares his life, only for the emperors to order his execution anyway. In the wake of his death, Geta turns on his brother Caracella, killing him under Macrinus' influence.

During the final Colosseum battle, several characters are killed including Lucilla and Gracchus in the arena, before Macrinus stabs Geta in the neck in the crowd. After killing most of the main characters, the final casualty is Macrinus, who is killed by Lucius in their final stand-off outside the gates of Rome.

What happens to Lucius?

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Lucius is victorious at the end of Gladiator 2, leading his troops into Rome. However, it's not entirely clear if he'll become the new emperor now, or if he'll push for more reform in the capital, under the "dream of Rome." If you look at actual history – not always advised with a Ridley Scott film – after Geta and Caracella, Macrinus actually ruled for a year. After him? His son, Diadumenian.

Who's hand is that at the end? Is Russell Crowe in Gladiator?

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

At the very end of the film, Lucius asks his father to speak to him. This is who we see in the final moments, with his ringed hand touching the wheat fields. However, it's not actually clear if this was Russell Crowe or not – yet. He's not named in the credits and the original Gladiator star has been very clear on his thoughts about the film.

Speaking back in June, he said on a podcast: "I am slightly uncomfortable with the fact that they’re making another one because of course I’m dead and I have no say in what gets done. But a couple of things that I’ve heard, I’m like, 'Hmm, no no no no no, that’s not in the moral journey of that particular character.' But, I can’t say anything, it’s not my place, I’m six feet under so we’ll see what that is like."

This one will be answered soon, we're sure, as post-release interviews start popping up.

Is there a Gladiator 2 post-credits scene?

(Image credit: Paramount)

No, there is no post-credits scene for Gladiator 2. We'd recommend staying through the credits though to hear that wonderful score.

Will there be a Gladiator 3?

(Image credit: Paramount)

While a Gladiator 3 hasn't yet been officially announced, Ridley Scott is certainly hopeful. Speaking to Total Film earlier this year, he even revealed that he's begun work on the script. "I’ve already got eight pages. I’ve got the beginning of a very good footprint," he revealed.

Will there be a Gladiator 2 directors' cut?

(Image credit: Paramount)

Ridley Scott is well known for his directors' cuts, but it's not likely we'll be getting one for Gladiator 2. He told Collider that the final theatrical cut is his final cut.

"I’ve earned the right to have my final cut. I have the final cut anyway, so my cut that goes out usually is my fault," he told the publication. "It is my cut. I'll go around in circles. I won't agonize because I cut during the film. I don't get to the end and then start the cut – God knows that would take too long. I cut as I'm going, and I think it's valid to cut as you're going because you need to see how you're doing and how everyone’s performing."

Gladiator 2 is out in the UK now, before releasing in US theaters on November 22. For more, check out our guides to upcoming movies and the best action movies.