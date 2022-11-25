The White Lotus season 3: everything we know about the HBO show's return

The White Lotus season 3 has officially been announced by HBO, so we're definitely returning to another luxury resort with obnoxiously wealthy guests sometime soon. While there isn't much official information out there about the next installment of the hit comedy-drama, we've done our best to predict what might be to come.

Season 2 is still in full swing, with plenty of threads left to tie up (and some dead bodies to identify), so we'll be able to tell you much more once that's wrapped up. In the meantime, though, we've got your complete guide to The White Lotus season 3, from an estimated release window to what we can expect from the plot. Plus, make sure you don't miss an episode of the current season with our White Lotus season 2 release schedule.

The White Lotus season 3 release window

The White Lotus season 3 doesn't have an official release date yet, but we can do our best to predict when we might be able to expect it on HBO. Season 1 was released in July 2021, with season 2 following in October 2022 – if season 3 follows a similar pattern, we can expect it to arrive on our screens in late 2023.

The White Lotus season 3 trailer

The season 2 trailer was released almost a month before the first episode was released, with season 1 following a similar schedule, so we'll have a while to wait before we can expect a season 3 trailer. Expect mid-2023 at the earliest, or even later depending on when filming begins.

The White Lotus season 3 cast

No casting information for season 3 has been revealed just yet, but we are getting an entirely new host of characters. As an anthology series, the show has had different casts for both seasons so far. Only one familiar face returned for season 2 – Jennifer Coolidge's character Tanya (and her husband Greg, played by Jon Gries).

As for whether Coolidge or any of the other season 2 cast will be back for the third installment, that depends on how the current season wraps up. The identities of those dead bodies in the water are still up in the air, so stay tuned until the season finale for theories on that front.

The White Lotus season 3 plot

HBO has already confirmed that'll there be a new location for season 3. Season 1 took place in Hawaii, while season 2 moved to Sicily, so we can expect another sunny destination for the third season.

Of course, there'll no doubt be another dead body – or dead bodies, plural, if we follow the trajectory of season 2. As for other plot points, that's hard to predict until we have an idea of the characters and setting.

For more viewing inspiration, check out our guide to the best new TV shows coming our way in 2022 and beyond.