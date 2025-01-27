Fallout star Walton Goggins is under suspicion in twist-filled trailer for hit crime drama The White Lotus season 3

The White Lotus Season 3 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

The first full trailer for The White Lotus season 3 is here, and it looks just as twist-filled as the previous seasons.

Set in Thailand, the new season invites a fresh load of guests to check into the luxury hotel. Among the new arrivals are a group of long-time friends reuniting for a girls' trip, played by Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, and Michelle Monaghan. Fallout star Walton Goggins also appears in the third season as Rick Hatchett, a man traveling with his much younger girlfriend Chelsea, played by Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood.

Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs is Timothy Ratliff, a wealthy businessman who arrives with his wife Victoria Ratliff (Parker Posey) and their three kids: Patrick Schwarzenegger's Saxton, Sam Nivola's Lochlan, and Sarah Catherine Hook's Piper. K-pop star Lalisa Manobal plays a health mentor called Mook and season 1 star Natasha Rothwell is back as Belinda Lindsey. No other stars reprise their role after Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya had an unfortunate demise in season 2. RIP.

The first proper trailer gives us our best hint yet at the story, as well as just who might be under suspicion. "At the end of the week, you'll be an entirely different person," the voiceover begins as we see some stunning shots of Thailand. It's not long before tensions creep in as Chelsea tells Rick he looks like her dad, the girls trip banter starts cracking, and secrets come to light. Oh, and a good dose of murder is afoot too.

The White Lotus season 3 begins on Max on February 16 in the US and February 17 in the UK on Sky. For more, check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.