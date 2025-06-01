The Last Jedi director's Knives Out 3 gets cryptic first teaser at Netflix Tudum – and finally confirms a release date

Daniel Craig's well-dressed detective Benoit Blanc returns in an exclusive sneak peek for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery - that confirms the long-awaited movie's release date.

In the very brief clip, which can be viewed below, Benoit is wearing quite the wig... while a haunting song plays over a montage of clips that see the A-list cast looking rather somber. The clip also reveals the release date, which is set for December 12 (just as we predicted).

The threequel, which will once again see Blanc try to solve a head-scratchingly twisty whodunnit, is set to be another star-studded affair. Jeremy Renner, Josh O'Connor, Kerry Washington, Thomas Haden Church, Daryl McCormack, Cailee Spaeny, Josh Brolin, Andrew Scott, Mila Kunis, and Glenn Close make up the ensemble cast – and now we finally know who everyone is playing...

Last time we saw Blanc, he was flexing his sleuthing chops in 2022's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, where he and several others were invited to the secluded Greek island of tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton). When one of the guests winds up dead, Blanc must identify the killer before it's too late.

XII.XII.MMXXV. Thou shalt be seated.Save the date for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the newest Benoit Blanc whodunnit from Rian Johnson. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/047f8Cyo6NJune 1, 2025

Before Glass Onion was made available to Netflix subscribers on December 23, it indulged in a limited one-week release in select cinemas back in late November. "I want this in as many theaters for as long as possible," Johnson previously said of Wake Up Dead Man in an interview with Business Insider. "We're going to push for everything we can get in terms of theatrical because I want as many people as possible to see it in that form."

Despite its brief big-screen run, Glass Onion pulled in a respectable $15 million at the global box office.

