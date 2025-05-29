Call me Benoit Blanc because I have just solved the cryptic teaser for Netflix's upcoming movie Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Knives Out has dropped a rather mysterious teaser for its upcoming instalment, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, and I think I know what it means.

The new cryptic teaser, posted on Wake Up Dead Man's official Twitter page, pans up an old church while its bells toll in the background. But it's not the video that's the most interesting thing; it's the caption, which reads, "The wicked desire the stronghold of evildoers, but the root of the righteous endures."

That quote is from the bible, Proverbs 12:12. Although the words may tease the movie’s plot, I think 12:12 could well be the movie's release date, December 12, 2025, which just so happens to be a Friday.

Plus, we know that Wake Up Dead Man might be getting a theatrical release just like its predecessor, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, did. And what day do movies tend to release in theaters? That’s right, on a Friday.

Could Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery be hitting theaters this December? I think so. Check out the post below.

"The wicked desire the stronghold of evildoers, but the root of the righteous endures." pic.twitter.com/EYTtLlcYUXMay 28, 2025

Aside from teasing the date, the quote is important too. Proverbs 12:12 suggests that wicked people are never content with what they have and are often jealous of other evil people for their possessions. We all know that the Knives Out franchise loves to give its rich and entitled characters their just desserts, so Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc facing up to some more wealthy wrong-doers in Wake Up Dead Man wouldn't be too out of the ordinary.

As for the video, we already had an idea that Wake Up Dead Man would be set somewhat in a church, as the movie’s first look, which you can see below, shows Craig and newcomer Josh O’Connor standing inside a church. However, the new look at the building from the outside suggests the third movie could well be set in England. But this is not a huge shock as production did take place in the UK last year.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix is keeping its cards pretty close to its chest in terms of what Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will entail. The movie’s logline simply reads, "Benoit Blanc returns for his most dangerous case yet," which gives nothing away other than that Craig’s detective is returning. Let’s hope that the movie drops more cryptic clues ready for us to crack.

Directed by Rian Johnson, the movie also stars Challengers’ O’Connor, Pricilla’s Cailee Spaney, Scandal’s Kerry Washington, and Fatal Attraction’s Glenn Close.

Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery are both available to watch on Netflix. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies, or keep up to date with the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025.