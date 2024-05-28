Challengers and Civil War stars join Daniel Craig in Knives Out 3

Knives Out 3 is filling out its cast. The next installment in the murder mystery series will see Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny star alongside Daniel Craig, who returns as detective Benoit Blanc.

Production on the movie, which is officially titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, is due to start next month. Other actors like Tom Hardy and Lindsay Lohan have been rumored to be involved with the project, but Craig, O'Connor, and Spaeny are the only confirmed stars. No plot details have been revealed, but it sounds like it might be going in a different direction from 2019's Knives Out and 2022's Glass Onion.

"I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is," director Rian Johnson recently tweeted . "There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies."

O'Connor's recent projects include tennis drama Challengers, opposite Zendaya and Mike Faist, and Italian drama La Chimera alongside Isabella Rossellini. He's also known for his role as Prince Charles in Netflix series The Crown, for which he won an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

Spaeny, meanwhile, most recently starred in Alex Garland's actioner Civil War and Sofia Coppola's biopic Priscilla and can next be seen in Alien: Romulus, the next movie in the Alien franchise.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will be released sometime in 2025. For more, check out our guide to this year's biggest movie release dates.