28 Years Later: The Bone Temple director has thrown in her pitch for Sony's Clue remake, and it sounds like White Lotus meets Knives Out

Clue is getting a remake, and Nia DaCosta has the perfect pitch for it. The filmmaker, who directed the upcoming 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, recently offered an idea of a location for the whodunnit movie, and even which character her favorite leading lady Tessa Thompson would play.

During a Reddit chat with fans, a user asked DaCosta: "Sony has secured the rights to remake the cult classic; Clue. If you were giving the helm to write and direct the remake. What would your take on it be? And which character would Tessa Thompson play?"

"My take would be, it's in Norway in a resort, off season, in the middle of nowhere. Tessa would play the manager of the hotel/the Tim Curry character," the director answered, and it sounds like The White Lotus meets Knives Out.

As the Redditor noted, Sony Pictures landed the TV and film rights to the board game in 2024 (via Variety), although nothing has been announced yet regarding an adaptation.

Clue was famously adapted onto the big screen in 1985 by director Jonathan Lynn and writer John Landis. The film starred The Rocky Horror Picture Show star Tim Curry as Wadsworth the butler, who welcomes a group of strangers to a secluded mansion where things go wrong. It also featured Eileen Brennan as Mrs. Peacock, Madeline Kahn as Mrs. White, Christopher Lloyd as Professor Plum, Michael McKean as Mr. Green, Martin Mull as Colonel Mustard, Lesley Ann Warren as Miss Scarlet, Colleen Camp as French maid Yvette, and Lee Ving as Mr. Boddy.

Besides being a hilarious black comedy which pays tribute to the iconic game, Clue is also remembered because it infamously featured a number of different endings – a smart and fun way to mimic the experience of playing the board game, which includes multiple scenarios and potential killers.

There is definitely room for the whodunnit in today's movie and TV landscape, with movie sagas like Netflix's Knives Out (which recently added a third installment, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery) and shows like The Traitors captivating audiences.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While we wait for more news on the remake, check out our list of all upcoming movies in cinemas in 2026.