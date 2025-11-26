Rian Johnson says he doesn't see Knives Out "as IP," so no one else will ever direct one: "Each Knives Out film is something I want to make"

Rian Johnson is the only Knives Out director

Josh O&#039;Connor as Jud Duplenticy and Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
(Image credit: Netflix)

Knives Out creator Rian Johnson has confirmed he'll remain the only director in the murder mystery series.

"I don't see it as IP," Johnson told Variety, confirming that no one else will write or direct a film in the series. "Each Knives Out film is something I want to make. If that stops being the case, we won't do another one."

Johnson has previously indicated that he'd be open to returning for more films. "Creatively, I feel energized after making this one. Daniel and I are already starting to formulate … what could the next one be if we do another one? I don't know why I would stop doing it if we could keep making them," he said earlier this month.

Deputy Entertainment Editor

I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

