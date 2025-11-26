Rian Johnson says he doesn't see Knives Out "as IP," so no one else will ever direct one: "Each Knives Out film is something I want to make"

Knives Out creator Rian Johnson has confirmed he'll remain the only director in the murder mystery series.

"I don't see it as IP," Johnson told Variety, confirming that no one else will write or direct a film in the series. "Each Knives Out film is something I want to make. If that stops being the case, we won't do another one."

Knives Out kicked off in 2019 with the original movie starring Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas. Glass Onion followed in 2022, and this year it's Wake Up Dead Man, which hits Netflix on December 12 and is currently in theaters. Craig returns as Benoit Blanc in all three movies.

Wake Up Dead Man currently holds a stellar 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with our own 4-star Wake Up Dead Man review verdict reading: "Josh O'Connor proves himself as a leading man who can go toe-to-toe with Daniel Craig's scene-stealing Benoit Blanc in this introspective yet entertaining whodunnit. A vast improvement on Glass Onion, Wake Up Dead Man swaps tech billionaires for corrupt clergy to create a funny, sincere sequel that's on par with the original Knives Out."

Johnson has previously indicated that he'd be open to returning for more films. "Creatively, I feel energized after making this one. Daniel and I are already starting to formulate … what could the next one be if we do another one? I don't know why I would stop doing it if we could keep making them," he said earlier this month.

Wake Up Dead Man is in theaters now. You can fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix movies.