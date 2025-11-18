Knives Out 3 director Rian Johnson says he and star Daniel Craig are "already starting to formulate" ideas for more sequels: "I don’t know why I would stop doing it"

Filmmaker Rian Johnson has been seeding questions about whether he and star Daniel Craig might continue their Benoit Blanc franchise following the upcoming Wake Up Dead Man , the third film in the series which includes 2019's Knives Out and 2022's Glass Onion. Now, speaking to THR, Johnson confirms that he and Craig are already at work thinking up Blanc's next adventure, though it's too early to confirm whether a new film is officially on the books.

"Creatively, I feel energized after making this one. Daniel and I are already starting to formulate … what could the next one be if we do another one? I don't know why I would stop doing it if we could keep making them"

Wake Up Dead Man involves Craig's erudite detective Benoit Blanc getting involved in a particularly mysterious crime that takes place at a Catholic church in upstate New York. Alongside Craig, the film's ensemble cast includes Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny and Daryl McCormack.

O'Conner and Brolin portray priests who find themselves on opposite sides of a moral dilemma, with O'Conner's fresh-faced cleric butting heads with Brolin's more jaded, older Monsignor.

"I grew up Catholic, so it's not too far removed from my own experience," says O'Connor, who plays the idealistic young Father Jud Duplenticy in the film, explaining that he consulted with an actual priest in preparing for the role. "He has a brilliant mind and excellent faith and leads in kindness and forgiveness and thoughtfulness, and so he was a real help to me."

"I don't like watching this guy - it doesn't make me happy," Brolin says of his character, Monsignor Jefferson Wicks. "I saw [the film] for the first time, and … it made me really uncomfortable. But I think it's appropriate for the role. The writing is so good."

The film will be released to select theaters on November 26, before arriving on Netflix on December 12.