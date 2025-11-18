Knives Out 3 director Rian Johnson says he and star Daniel Craig are "already starting to formulate" ideas for more sequels: "I don’t know why I would stop doing it"

"Creatively, I feel energized after making this one"

The cast of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
Filmmaker Rian Johnson has been seeding questions about whether he and star Daniel Craig might continue their Benoit Blanc franchise following the upcoming Wake Up Dead Man, the third film in the series which includes 2019's Knives Out and 2022's Glass Onion. Now, speaking to THR, Johnson confirms that he and Craig are already at work thinking up Blanc's next adventure, though it's too early to confirm whether a new film is officially on the books.

"Creatively, I feel energized after making this one. Daniel and I are already starting to formulate … what could the next one be if we do another one? I don't know why I would stop doing it if we could keep making them"

