Twisters star joins movie adaptation of bestselling novel about two game devs founding their own studio

Daisy Edgar-Jones will star in Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow

Twisters star Daisy Edgar-Jones has been cast in the upcoming adaptation of bestselling novel Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, which follows the lives of two game devs founding their own studio.

Edgar-Jones will play Sadie Green, the lead female role, according to Variety. No other casting has been confirmed just yet. The movie hails from Paramount, which picked up the novel's rights before it had been published.

CODA director Siân Heder will helm the Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow adaptation, with a script she wrote from previous drafts by Mark Bomback and author Zevin.

