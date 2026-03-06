Twisters star joins movie adaptation of bestselling novel about two game devs founding their own studio

Twisters star Daisy Edgar-Jones has been cast in the upcoming adaptation of bestselling novel Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, which follows the lives of two game devs founding their own studio.

Edgar-Jones will play Sadie Green, the lead female role, according to Variety. No other casting has been confirmed just yet. The movie hails from Paramount, which picked up the novel's rights before it had been published.

The novel, penned by Gabrielle Zevin, is a bestseller ranked by the New York Times as the 76th best book of the 21st century, and it has sold over four million copies worldwide.

It revolves around Sadie Green and Sam Masur, two friends who meet in childhood and who go on to found their own game studio. Across decades, the book chronicles the twists and turns of their lives, including the pressures of the game industry as the studio, named Unfair Games, finds success with its first game.

Edgar-Jones is probably best known for starring opposite Paul Mescal in Normal People, the 2020 adaptation of Sally Rooney's bestselling novel of the same name. She also recently appeared with Glen Powell in Twisters, the 2024 sequel to the '96 original Twister.

CODA director Siân Heder will helm the Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow adaptation, with a script she wrote from previous drafts by Mark Bomback and author Zevin.

The film doesn't yet have a release date.