Dune and James Bond star Léa Seydoux joins the cast of new A24 horror movie that's adapting one of Edgar Allan Poe's creepiest stories

Léa Seydoux and Mikey Madison will star in a new take on The Masque of the Red Death

Léa Seydoux has joined Mikey Madison in the cast of A24's take on Edgar Allan Poe's The Masque of the Red Death.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Madison will be playing twin sisters, while Seydoux's character is "a scheming lady-in-waiting who is conniving her way to the top."

As for Seydoux, she's starred in movies like Dune: Part Two, No Time to Die, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, while Madison won an Oscar for her role in 2024's comedy-drama Anora.

