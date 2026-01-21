Dune and James Bond star Léa Seydoux joins the cast of new A24 horror movie that's adapting one of Edgar Allan Poe's creepiest stories

Léa Seydoux has joined Mikey Madison in the cast of A24's take on Edgar Allan Poe's The Masque of the Red Death.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Madison will be playing twin sisters, while Seydoux's character is "a scheming lady-in-waiting who is conniving her way to the top."

According to the publication, the film sees "a mad prince take in the noble class to his castle while a plague devastates the peasantry" and "a long-lost twin, hidden among the lower class, enter the castle and into a decadent world of orgies, opium, power schemes, revenge and decapitations."

Although based on Poe's 1842 short story, A24 is describing the movie as "wildly revisionist and darkly comedic." The original Gothic tale follows Prince Prospero as he attempts to avoid a disease ravaging the land by hiding in his abbey. While he's there, he hosts a masquerade ball for other nobility, but he has a surprise guest in the form of a mysterious figure dressed as a plague victim. The story was previously adapted into movie starring Vincent Price in 1964.

Production is due to start next month. The movie will be helmed by Charlie Polinger, who made his directorial debut last year with the psychological horror The Plague, starring Joel Edgerton.

As for Seydoux, she's starred in movies like Dune: Part Two, No Time to Die, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, while Madison won an Oscar for her role in 2024's comedy-drama Anora.

The Masque of the Red Death doesn't have a release date yet.