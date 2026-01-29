Split Fiction game director reveals he's seen the first version of the movie adaptation's script

There's a promising update on the Split Fiction movie

Split Fiction game director Josef Fares has provided a promising update on the upcoming movie adaptation – and he says he's spoken to star Sydney Sweeney, too.

"I got the first version of the script today but you know, there's so much talk in Hollywood. I usually say it like this, 'I believe it when I see it,'" Fares told Swedish publication MovieZine (via Dexerto).

