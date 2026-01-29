Split Fiction game director reveals he's seen the first version of the movie adaptation's script

Split Fiction game director Josef Fares has provided a promising update on the upcoming movie adaptation – and he says he's spoken to star Sydney Sweeney, too.

"I got the first version of the script today but you know, there's so much talk in Hollywood. I usually say it like this, 'I believe it when I see it,'" Fares told Swedish publication MovieZine (via Dexerto).

"I've had a meeting with her and she seems super chill," he added of Sweeney, saying that she's "hyped" for the project.

Wicked helmer Jon M. Chu will direct the movie, with Deadpool and Wolverine writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick penning the script. Sweeney is the only cast member who's been announced yet, and her role is still undisclosed.

Split Fiction is a co-op game that follows a fantasy author and a sci-fi writer who become trapped in the worlds they've created in their fiction when they're hooked up to a machine that's trying to steal their ideas.

The game was a massive hit when it was released in March 2025, selling a million copies in its first two days, and the movie adaptation was announced just two weeks later. Our own Split Fiction review gave the game 4.5 stars, praising an "expertly crafted cooperative game" that "perfectly straddles two genres simultaneously and consistently introduces one good idea after another."

The Split Fiction movie doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more updates, check out our guide to the other upcoming video game movies to add to your watchlist.