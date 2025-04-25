Just one month after release, a Split Fiction movie adaptation is in the works from Wicked director and Deadpool and Wolverine writers, with Sydney Sweeney to star

The Split Fiction movie adaptation has received a very positive update, as it's coming from some serious talent.

Wicked director Jon M. Chu will helm the movie, with a script from Deadpool and Wolverine writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, according to Variety. So far, the only cast member confirmed is Sydney Sweeney, star of Euphoria, Madame Web, and Anyone But You.

Story Kitchen and Chu's Electric Somewhere will produce, with Sweeney executive producing. Story Kitchen's other projects include the Sonic the Hedgehog films, the Tomb Raider franchise, and Hazelight Studios' It Takes Two adaptation happening at Amazon, so the movie is in good hands.

This news might come as a bit of a surprise, though, since Split Fiction was only released this March. A movie was reported to be happening just weeks after the game was released, though a package with the film's cast, writers, and director was still being prepared at the time.

Split Fiction is a co-op from Hazelight Studios with a pretty twisty story. You play as Mio and Zoe, two authors who write sci-fi and fantasy, respectively. They get stuck in their fictional worlds via a machine designed to steal their ideas, and, to escape, they must work together. At the moment, it hasn't been decided whether Sweeney will be playing Mio or Zoe.

The game is a phenomenon already, selling one million copies in two days and over two million copies in the first week. Our own Split Fiction review awards the game four and a half stars, with our verdict reading: "Split Fiction is another expertly crafted cooperative game from Hazelight that perfectly straddles two genres simultaneously and consistently introduces one good idea after another."

The Split Fiction movie doesn't yet have a release date. While you wait, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming movies of 2025.