Split Fiction blows It Takes Two out of the water by selling 1 million copies in 2 days, becoming Hazelight's fastest selling game ever

Hazelight’s newest co-op game, Split Fiction, has gone down a treat. The game was released to massive critical acclaim, becoming the highest-rated game of 2025 so far (we loved it in our GamesRadar+ review) over the likes of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and Monster Hunter Wilds. Now, not only is Split Fiction Hazelight’s highest-rated title, but the game is also the studio's fastest-selling, as Hazelight has revealed that Split Fiction sold over 1,000,000 copies in just 48 hours.

In a post on Bluesky, Hazelight shares the impressive sales for the game, saying, "The love you all show for our game is overwhelming! Everyone here at Hazelight are beyond happy – and we can’t stop enjoying your amazing reactions!"

Not only is 1,000,000 copies sold an incredibly impressive feat by any means, but also, when you consider that Split Fiction allows a second player to download a free version of the game with the Friend's Pass, it becomes likely that the number of people playing the game could be close to double.

Hazelight's previous game, It Takes Two – which won Game of the Year at the 2021 Game Awards and a Golden Joystick for Best Multiplayer Game – took just under a month to reach the same figure.

Four years on, Hazelight director Josef Fares (the "Fuck the Oscars" guy) recently revealed in an interview with The Washington Post that It Takes Two has sold 23,000,000 copies, so if Split Fiction keeps up its massive momentum, it could easily surpass that number in even less time.

