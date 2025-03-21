Split Fiction is already being turned into a movie as "top Hollywood studios" reportedly start a bidding war over the co-op sensation

This year’s most popular co-op game is getting the movie adaptation treatment

The two characters in Split Fiction dressed in fantasy gear each with a dragon on their back
(Image credit: EA)

Good news gamers, just months after being released, one of the best co-op games Split Fiction is the next game in line to get the movie adaptation, as studios line up to bid on the rights.

Multiple studios are currently looking to bid on the rights for the upcoming movie at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco, where "offers for the rights keep coming in from multiple top Hollywood studios," according to Variety. In fact, work on the film has already started as the outlet has also confirmed that media company Story Kitchen is putting together the film’s cast, writers, and director into a package ready for whichever company wins the bid.

Split Fiction is an action-adventure game that follows a pair of contrasting authors named Mio and Zoe (one writes sci-fi and the other writes fantasy) who get trapped in the magical worlds that they created after being hooked up to a machine designed to steal their creative ideas. As per the official description, to win the game, the pair "have to rely on each other to break free with their memories in-tact, working together to master a variety of abilities and overcome diverse challenges while jumping between sci-fi and fantasy worlds in this unexpected tale of friendship."

The game is designed to be played by two players and features gameplay mechanics involving split-screen combat, platforming challenges, and varied levels of abilities for different characters. Split Fiction comes from Hazelight Studios who brought us the mega-hit 2021 game It Takes Two, which had its own rights snapped up in April 2022 by Amazon.

Despite only hitting the market on March 6, 2025, Split Fiction has already proven to be a hit with players and critics alike. The game sold one million copies in two days and more than two million copies in the first week alone. Our Split Fiction review calls the game "another expertly crafted cooperative game from Hazelight that perfectly straddles two genres simultaneously and consistently introduces one good idea after another."

The Split Fiction movie does not have a release date at this time. For more, check out our list of the best video game movies, or keep up with upcoming video game adaptations.

Megan Garside
Editorial Associate, GamesRadar+

