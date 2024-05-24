Daniel Craig to return as Benoit Blanc as Rian Johnson shares teaser and title for Knives Out 3

Rian Johnson has officially announced the third installment in his massively successful Knives Out franchise – and yes, Daniel Craig will be back to solve another mystery.

Johnson shared a brief teaser on his social media accounts, revealing that Wake Up Dead Man is slated for a 2025 release date – and that Craig will indeed return as Detective Benoit Blanc.

“In the beginning, the knives came out. Then, behold, the glass was shattered. But my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed,” Craig narrates in the teaser. Plot details have yet to be revealed.

The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man. pic.twitter.com/pdDXRDmwcIMay 24, 2024

Knives Out followed Benoit Blanc as he investigated the murder of a wealthy patriarch in a dysfunctional family. The film grossed $312 million against a budget of only $40 million. Glass Onion, which had a one-week limited theatrical release before heading to Netflix, saw Blanc end up on a remote island in Greece for what appears to be a harmless 'murder mystery weekend' held by a tech billionaire – before, of course, a murder occurs. The sequel received a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

The first movie, Knives Out, took its name from a Radiohead song. Glass Onion is a song off The Beatles' White Album, and the film included plenty of Beatles Easter eggs. 'Wake Up Dead Man' is a deep cut from the 1997 U2 album Pop.

Wake Up Dead Man is set to hit theaters and Netflix in 2025.