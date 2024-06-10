First look at Daniel Craig in Knives Out 3 has got us trying to figure out a mystery: will the film be in black and white?

The first look at Rian Johnson's next Knives Out movie, which is officially titled Wake Up Dead Man, has been revealed... and just like Benoit Blanc when he stumbles across a corpse, we've got a lot of questions.

Posted by the sequel's social media pages on June 10, the image sees Daniel Craig's detective wearing an expectedly dapper ensemble: a three-piece suit, with a crisp shirt and dressy tie. No neckerchiefs in sight this time around... Blanc looks to be holding a fedora hat, too, and sporting a new longer hair 'do and facial stubble.

But it's the fact that the snap, taken by Johnson himself, is in black and white that has caught our – and fans' – attention, it seems. Might the film be in black and white?! We'd be so here for it, if so.

"Aaaaand we're off! Today is day 1 of shooting on the next Benoit Blanc mystery Wake Up Dead Man - see you on the other side," Johnson, who is directing the flick from his own original script, said in his own post.

The third Knives Out installment, which will once again see Blanc try to solve a head-scratchingly twisty whodunnit, has been confirming cast members thick and fast over the last few weeks. So far, Glenn Close, Jeremy Renner, Josh O'Connor, Kerry Washington, Cailee Spaeny, Josh Brolin, and more have joined the flick – and there could be further announcements in store. We'll be sure to keep you posted.

Last time we saw Blanc, he was flexing his sleuthing chops in 2022's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, where he and several others were invited to the secluded Greek island of tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton). When one of the guests winds up dead, Blanc must identify the killer before it's too late.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is set to hit theaters and Netflix in 2025. Production is set to begin this month in the United Kingdom. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.