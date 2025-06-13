Matthew McConaughey is set to play an iconic private investigator in a new movie from True Detective creator

Matthew McConaughey is set to star in a movie based on the Mike Hammer detective novels written by none other than True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto.

Per Variety, not much yet is known about the film, and a director has not yet been attached. Mike Hammer is a no-holds-barred detective who first appeared in the 1947 novel I, the Jury. Since then, 22 novels have been released, and there have been five feature-length adaptations. The book series is set to end this year with the novel, Baby It's Murder.

McConaughey starred as Detective Rustin "Rust" Cohle opposite Woody Harrelson as Detective Martin "Marty" Hart in True Detective season 1, which hit HBO back in 2014. The story took place across two timelines: 1995, when the pair are young detectives fresh on the scene who are brought in to investigate the death of Dora Lange, and then 17 years later when Dora's murder is suddenly linked to a series of unsolved missing-person cases.

Pizzolatto served as showrunner for True Detective seasons 1-3, before Issa Lopez took over for season 4 and the upcoming season 5. The scribe was also hired to rewrite the script for Marvel's Blade before the film was shelved indefinitely. Mike Hammer will be the first time he and McConaughey have reunited since 2014.

The Mike Hammer movie does not yet have a release date.