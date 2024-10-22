MCU Blade reboot delayed indefinitely as Marvel removes it from its schedule

"There's only one Blade. There's only ever going to be one Blade."

It turns out that line from Marvel's mega-hit Deadpool and Wolverine may have been just as prescient as it is funny, as Marvel Studios' Mahershala Ali starring Blade reboot film has been removed from Disney's release schedule entirely, as reported by Deadline.

The MCU Blade reboot film has reportedly vacated its November 7, 2025 release date, with no new date for the movie announced. Instead, Predator: Badlands will take Blade's November 7, 2025 release date.

Marvel is also reportedly staking out three dates in 2028 for as yet untitled projects - a standard Marvel Studios tactic. Those are February 18, 2028, May 5, 2028 and November 10, 2028. As usual when Marvel tags release dates for unnamed films, it's unclear if these will be taken up by previously announced projects, such as a potentially delayed Blade, or all new, still unannounced films.

Blade's indefinite delay comes as little surprise, as the film has already suffered heavy delays thanks to 2023's Writers Guild and Screen Actors Guild strikes, as well as creative turmoil behind the scenes. Along with rumored issues with the script, the project has already jettisoned two directors: first Bassam Tariq, followed by Yann Demange.

Meanwhile, Marvel's recent mega-hit Deadpool and Wolverine featured a cameo by Wesley Snipes as a version of the original cinematic Blade, who even cracked the fairly pointed joke we quoted at the top, getting a huge laugh at the reboot's expense.

Nonetheless, though he hasn't appeared on camera yet, Mahershala Ali's Blade has technically had an MCU appearance in a stinger scene for 2021's Eternals film, addressing Kit Harrington's Dane Whitman from offscreen.

Is that all he'll ever get? We'll have to wait and see.

In the meantime, stay up to date on all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows that we know about.