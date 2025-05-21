La La Land director eyeing James Bond and Oppenheimer stars for new prison drama

Cillian Murphy and Daniel Craig are in talks to star in Damien Chazelle's next movie, according to Deadline.

Little is known about the currently untitled film yet, other than the fact that Chazelle, who is perhaps best known for helming Oscar-winning musical La La Land, will write and direct. Olivia Hamilton is set to produce alongside Chazelle, under their Wild Chickens Productions banner, while Paramount Pictures will distribute the flick.

Though it is yet to be confirmed, insiders allegedly told the aforementioned publication that the movie will be set inside a prison. Principal photography is expected to start sometime this year.

As of March 2025, Chazelle is filming his upcoming action adventure Heart of the Beast, starring Anna Lambe, J.K. Simmons, and Brad Pitt, in New Zealand. It had previously been reported that he had planned to work on an Evel Knievel biopic with Leonardo DiCaprio next, but after struggling to pin down a studio to back it, the filmmaker has pivoted to the prison drama.

Having picked up the Best Actor gong for his performance in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Murphy just wrapped production on feature-length Peaky Blinders spin-off The Immortal Man and is eyeing up a role in the threequel to Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later. As for Craig, who was most recently seen in Luca Guadagnino's critically acclaimed Queer, he's gearing up for the release of third Knives Out installment Wake Up Dead Man in the second half of 2025.

While we wait for more news on Chazelle's next project, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way.