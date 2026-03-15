<a id="elk-b47787f1-b9b5-4408-b800-8d86f3bb60e5"></a><h2 id="when-do-the-oscars-start-2">When do the Oscars start?</h2><p id="fd61292f-ed9b-4825-8f8e-65b6bcd8975c" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Hello, and welcome to our coverage of the 2026 Academy Awards!</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">If you're reading this live, there's just over 90 minutes until the Academy Awards kick off. That may come as something of a surprise, as it's actually an hour earlier than usual, due to this year's awards taking place so late in March that daylight saving time has already put the clocks back an hour in the US.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">That means the Awards themselves should start at <strong>7pm EDT/4pm PDT/11pm GMT</strong>, pending any delays in proceedings, of course. For the time being, the stars have started arriving on the oh-so-glamorous red carpet.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>