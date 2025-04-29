Weapons keeps its crown as one of 2025's most mysterious movies – thanks to this teaser that's just two hours of Josh Brolin watching creepy CCTV footage

2025_░_░_06:17AM.mov - YouTube Watch On

Weapons is the gift that keeps on giving for fans of horror marketing. Case in point: this 137-minute video that features a sprinkling of clues about Zach Cregger's next movie, as well as a generous helping of unsettling CCTV footage featuring missing children.

All sorts of bizarre occurrences crop up during the (admittedly, looped) two-and-a-bit hours of footage.

At 11:58, for example, a photo of a group of men is shown onscreen. You might also spy star Josh Brolin's face peering out of the reflection, hinting that he, too, is trying to dig into the mystery present in Weapons.

And what do we know of the sinister events that propel Cregger's latest feature? A viral marketing campaign has, so far, provided plenty of intrigue but little in the way of answers.

A site called Maybrook Missing suggests the hunt for over a dozen missing children – who are present throughout the CCTV footage – is on. "17 Local Children Leave Home Simultaneously at 2:17am. Authorities are baffled by the inexplicable disappearance, which has shaken the community to its core," it reads.

Whatever comes next, expect Weapons to dwarf Cregger's previous effort, Barbarian, for sheer scale and surrealism.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the director said, "It is more ambitious in almost every way. I don't just mean in terms of the budget, but I just mean creatively," Cregger said. "The story is weirder and it's twistier and it's bigger. I have way more actors to fit into this thing. The set pieces are definitely bigger. It's just a bigger, weirder movie than Barbarian is."

Starring Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, and Alden Ehrenreich, Weapons hits theaters on August 8, 2025.

For more, check out more of the upcoming horror movies on the way very soon.